Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Price Target to C$17.00

Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fairfax India Stock Down 1.1 %

FIH.U stock opened at C$11.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.59. Fairfax India has a fifty-two week low of C$9.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 192.00.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

