Rpo LLC Buys New Position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC)

Rpo LLC bought a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Rpo LLC owned about 0.21% of Maxpro Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 402,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 71,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JMAC opened at $10.20 on Friday. Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Profile

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

