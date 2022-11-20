Rpo LLC Decreases Holdings in Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC)

Rpo LLC lowered its position in Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,863 shares during the quarter. Rpo LLC’s holdings in Endurance Acquisition were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Endurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Endurance Acquisition by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 388,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 138,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Endurance Acquisition by 261.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 150,090 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Endurance Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Endurance Acquisition stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. Endurance Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $10.89.

About Endurance Acquisition

Endurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on pursuing opportunities in the space and wireless technologies industries primarily sectors that support data infrastructure, data analytics, and big data.

