RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Reaches $16,200.36 on Top Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $16,200.36 or 0.99949401 BTC on exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $54.63 million and $49,464.19 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,208.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.90 or 0.00381926 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00026687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00111066 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.92 or 0.00795401 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.26 or 0.00643239 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00232685 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,372 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

