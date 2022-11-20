SafeMoon V2 Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (SFM)

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 20th. One SafeMoon V2 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon V2 has a market cap of $148.09 million and approximately $481,659.31 worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeMoon V2 has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SafeMoon V2 Profile

SafeMoon V2’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,703,993,667 tokens. The official message board for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.medium.com. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon. The official website for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.com. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon.

SafeMoon V2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) token. According to the SafeMoon website, SafeMoon has three functions that take place during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition and Burn.SafeMoon protocol is a combination of RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol. According to an article, SafeMoon plans to develop a non-fungible token (NFT) exchange, as well as charity projects and crypto educational apps. With SafeMoon protocol, token holders will earn more SAFEMOON depending on how many coins they have. This can be up to an 80% APY, which is staggering when compared to traditional interest accounts. SafeMoon protocol will gain value over time thanks to its coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency.SafeMooon Protocol will be expanding to include an NFT marketplace and coin launchpad which will allow users to create their own cryptocurrencies via the platform. SafeMoon protocol has an ambitious roadmap thanks to its growing popularity and they wish to be listed on the leading exchanges, launch a decentralized exchange (DEX), and increase their partnerships by the end of 2021.SafeMoon launched on Mar. 8, 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon V2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon V2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon V2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

