Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.86.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $268.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $102,162.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,273.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ SAIA opened at $236.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. Saia has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $362.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.54.
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
