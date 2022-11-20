Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $268.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Saia alerts:

Insider Transactions at Saia

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $102,162.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,273.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Saia Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 107.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Saia by 900.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $236.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. Saia has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $362.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.54.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.