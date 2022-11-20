San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.172 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SJT opened at $11.08 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 56,762.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 252,027 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 366.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 28,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.