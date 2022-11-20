Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $40.17 Million

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $8.83 or 0.00053263 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $40.17 million and $55.77 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,348.10 or 0.08142677 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.20 or 0.00556895 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,802.52 or 0.29007755 BTC.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Santos FC Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Santos FC Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

