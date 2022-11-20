Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,298 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.37.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,140,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,676,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.99. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

