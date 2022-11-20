Scholarship Coin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $48,787.17 (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. In the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded down 66.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a total market cap of $48,787.17 and approximately $17.63 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Scholarship Coin’s launch date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 14,425,800 coins. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00338788 USD and is up 10.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $193.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scholarship Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scholarship Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

