Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 170,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 58,043 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHZ stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.64. 567,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,257. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.07. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $54.45.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.