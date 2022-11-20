SDX Energy (CVE:SDX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.37

Shares of SDX Energy Inc (CVE:SDX – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as high as C$0.41. SDX Energy shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 783,993 shares trading hands.

SDX Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of C$75.75 million and a P/E ratio of 370.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.37.

About SDX Energy

(Get Rating)

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.