Secret 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $23,529.02 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Secret token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 38% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $11.79 million and $23,529.02 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00118954 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00234671 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00052402 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00059412 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00334365 USD and is down -22.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $21,066.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

