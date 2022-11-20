Serum Reaches One Day Volume of $256.80 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Serum coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001686 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Serum has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $34.84 million and approximately $256.80 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.59 or 0.08374667 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.23 or 0.00558640 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,803.95 or 0.29098650 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.