Siacoin Price Up 10.5% Over Last Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $135.14 million and approximately $37.64 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,562.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000486 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00373068 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00026007 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00113130 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.86 or 0.00796098 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.36 or 0.00642136 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001389 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006043 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00233766 BTC.
About Siacoin
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,554,442,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.