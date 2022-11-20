Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.77-$9.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($92.78) to €94.00 ($96.91) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €160.00 ($164.95) to €145.00 ($149.48) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $68.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $89.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average is $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

