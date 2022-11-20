Songbird Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $119.11 Million (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Songbird has a market cap of $119.11 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Songbird token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Songbird has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Songbird Token Profile

Songbird’s launch date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz.

Songbird Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Songbird should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

