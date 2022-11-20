Songbird Self Reported Market Cap Tops $120.54 Million (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Songbird has a market capitalization of $120.54 million and approximately $964,956.50 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Songbird has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Songbird token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,348.24 or 0.08143225 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.83 or 0.00554668 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,783.47 or 0.28891736 BTC.

About Songbird

Songbird’s genesis date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Songbird

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Songbird should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

