Sourceless 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.79 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $170.19 million and approximately $2.79 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00810497 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

