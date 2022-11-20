SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,246,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,130,822. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.07. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $123.21.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

