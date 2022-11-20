Spell Token Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Spell Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Spell Token has a market cap of $67.05 million and approximately $10.76 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spell Token has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.59 or 0.08374667 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.23 or 0.00558640 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,803.95 or 0.29098650 BTC.

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,605,347,684 tokens. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spell Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

