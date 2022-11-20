SSI Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 172,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,600,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of SSI Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,026.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.13. 3,102,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,173,855. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $116.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

