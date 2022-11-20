SSI Investment Management LLC Sells 81,475 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT)

SSI Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,475 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 891,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,278,000 after buying an additional 57,003 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,246,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 258,100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 48.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 17,532 shares during the period.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWT remained flat at $51.06 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 734,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,836. Stanley Black & Decker Inc has a one year low of $45.95 and a one year high of $113.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.37.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

