Status (SNT) Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last week, Status has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Status has a total market cap of $77.50 million and $14.88 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,548.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010399 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037243 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00041491 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005981 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021376 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00232204 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02329436 USD and is up 4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $14,590,229.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

