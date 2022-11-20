Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 20th. In the last week, Steem has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001014 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $64.80 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,178.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000471 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00372624 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00027660 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00110093 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.55 or 0.00806897 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.15 or 0.00637557 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001481 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006149 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00232837 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Steem
