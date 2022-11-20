Stephens Lowers Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $175.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stephens to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Signature Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $227.50.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $132.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $129.96 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 152.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

