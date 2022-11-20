StockNews.com Begins Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
vTv Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $87.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -1.26. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics Company Profile
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
