StockNews.com Upgrades OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

OFS Capital stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $140.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is 223.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 82.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 57,596 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 61.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 22,359 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 46.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares during the period. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

