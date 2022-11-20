StockNews.com Upgrades OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
OFS Capital Stock Performance
OFS Capital stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $140.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.75.
OFS Capital Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is 223.08%.
Institutional Trading of OFS Capital
OFS Capital Company Profile
OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OFS Capital (OFS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.