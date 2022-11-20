Stratis (STRAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $63.07 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 20th. Stratis has a market cap of $63.07 million and approximately $9.99 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stratis has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00002718 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,135.43 or 0.07008866 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001915 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00033447 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00074549 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00056747 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000394 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009531 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00022192 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001440 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 143,239,113 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Stratis
