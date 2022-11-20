Streamr (DATA) Tops One Day Volume of $1.91 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Streamr has a market cap of $20.02 million and $1.91 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamr Profile

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

