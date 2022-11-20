Strong Market Capitalization Tops $631,004.08 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One Strong token can currently be purchased for about $4.56 or 0.00027575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Strong has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $631,004.08 and $144,458.20 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.84 or 0.08304288 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.95 or 0.00555152 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,789.72 or 0.28916953 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

