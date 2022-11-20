Substratum One Day Volume Tops $164.42 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 41.1% against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $195,846.21 and approximately $164.42 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,204.44 or 1.00028329 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010532 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038014 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00040044 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006108 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00021548 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00229349 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00046847 USD and is down -19.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.