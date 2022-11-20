Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Increases Dividend to $0.72 Per Share

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

SLF opened at C$61.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a current ratio of 91,248.00 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The firm has a market cap of C$36.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.38. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$52.97 and a 1-year high of C$74.22.

SLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$67.42.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 11,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total transaction of C$720,569.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,943 shares in the company, valued at C$180,004.77.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

