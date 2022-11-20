Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at Cormark

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Sylogist’s FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Sylogist Stock Up 5.1 %

TSE:SYZ opened at C$4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.82 million and a P/E ratio of 41.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.69. Sylogist has a fifty-two week low of C$4.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.24.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sylogist will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sylogist Announces Dividend

About Sylogist

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. Sylogist’s payout ratio is 454.55%.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

