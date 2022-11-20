Tangible (TNGBL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $233.51

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Tangible has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. One Tangible token can now be bought for $1.62 or 0.00009765 BTC on major exchanges. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $52.67 million and approximately $233.51 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.86 or 0.08436070 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.14 or 0.00556849 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,799.33 or 0.29005338 BTC.

Tangible Profile

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 1.48791707 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

