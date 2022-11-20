TCTC Holdings LLC Acquires 1,442 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,045 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 20,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.35, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,807,403.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,398,363 shares of company stock worth $643,252,431 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.23. 6,328,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,249,659. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.27. The company has a market cap of $407.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

