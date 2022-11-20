TCTC Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 663.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.03. 45,040,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,050,520. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

