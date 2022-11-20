TCTC Holdings LLC Has $12.51 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 154.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 370,860 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,759,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,993,000 after acquiring an additional 270,571 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 114,478 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,845,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 30.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,676 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 24,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 115,843 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.96. The company had a trading volume of 15,676,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,319,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,206 in the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

