TCTC Holdings LLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after acquiring an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $172,182,000 after purchasing an additional 543,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,693,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,995,226. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.07. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67. The company has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.