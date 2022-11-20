TCTC Holdings LLC Has $36.96 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 1.6% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $36,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.72.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock traded up $4.57 on Friday, reaching $334.91. 1,257,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.36. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

