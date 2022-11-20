TCTC Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,295,000 after purchasing an additional 116,264 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,173 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $13,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.79. The stock had a trading volume of 30,843,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,872,212. The company has a market capitalization of $196.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

