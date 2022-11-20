TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 112 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.1% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.7 %

UPS traded up $2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.97. 3,002,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.78. The firm has a market cap of $154.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

