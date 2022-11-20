TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 14,558 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,558 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.1% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $2.82 on Friday, reaching $154.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,691,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,913,995. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.85 and its 200 day moving average is $145.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.01 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $274.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.32.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

