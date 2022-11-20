TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 4,535 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,435,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the quarter. HF Sinclair comprises about 24.7% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. TCTC Holdings LLC owned approximately 5.57% of HF Sinclair worth $561,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $692,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $13,947,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DINO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.78.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $63.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.66.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.03). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,125 shares of company stock worth $3,104,353 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.