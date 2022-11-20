TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 79 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.65. 2,715,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,524. The company has a market cap of $189.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Danaher’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,530 shares of company stock worth $8,015,916 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.