TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 813 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Arcosa worth $8,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 492.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens downgraded Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Arcosa to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

ACA traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.42. The company had a trading volume of 182,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,887. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.32. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $65.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.94 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.43%. Arcosa’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

In other Arcosa news, CFO Gail M. Peck sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $499,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,129.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arcosa news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $289,104.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gail M. Peck sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $499,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,129.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

