TD Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.81. 3,186,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,696,396. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.38. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $119.34.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.