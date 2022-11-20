TD Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $255,000. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 164.7% during the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,879,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,619,000 after buying an additional 61,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,932,345 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.19.

