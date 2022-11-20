TD Capital Management LLC Sells 1,074 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TD Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.6% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 457,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,271,000 after buying an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 571,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,355,000 after purchasing an additional 64,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.38. 3,799,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,618. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.