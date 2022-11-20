TD Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

TD Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,841 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 1.7% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TD Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $12,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,043,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,383,000 after acquiring an additional 244,731 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 71,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 196,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 945,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,273,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

LMBS stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,097. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average is $48.02. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.